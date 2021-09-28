Critical Contrast: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.65 $23.64 million $2.19 10.73 Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.02 $30.17 million N/A N/A

Macatawa Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Bancorp.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Macatawa Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Macatawa Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52% Macatawa Bank 35.41% 13.15% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unity Bancorp and Macatawa Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

