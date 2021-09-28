Crown (CRW) Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Crown has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,933.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,800.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.49 or 0.01168617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $274.79 or 0.00657388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.32 or 0.00306972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00049927 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,108,160 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

