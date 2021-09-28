CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 208,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036,178. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

