CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 192.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,735 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in CSX by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 127,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 383,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CSX by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,766,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,900,000 after buying an additional 3,546,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in CSX by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 599,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after buying an additional 394,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.42.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

