CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. CTS has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.