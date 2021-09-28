CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,609. The company has a market cap of $715.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.98. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CURO Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $479,259.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at $711,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CURO Group stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CURO Group worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.