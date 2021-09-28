CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.90) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.94). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.