CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.90) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.94). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $164.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.