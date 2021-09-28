CyberMiles Price Tops $0.0069 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 28th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00058316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00344950 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.59 or 0.99565871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00083067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.