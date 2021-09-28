CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce sales of $291.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.70 million and the highest is $295.19 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $262.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Several research firms have commented on CONE. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at about $97,000.

CyrusOne stock opened at $71.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,814.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

