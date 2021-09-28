DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airspan Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Shares of Airspan Networks stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Airspan Networks has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $14.41.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.