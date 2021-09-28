Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $9 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.86 billion.Dana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.500-$3.500 EPS.

DAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 777,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. Dana has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 102.56%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.