Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.13 ($70.75).

Danone stock opened at €59.28 ($69.74) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €61.21 and a 200-day moving average of €59.73. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

