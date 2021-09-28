Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.46 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

NYSE:DRI opened at $159.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,848.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,990 shares of company stock worth $21,592,858 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

