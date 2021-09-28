Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Insider Alan Gray Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) insider Alan Gray purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.00 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,996.00 ($14,282.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Data#3’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Data#3’s payout ratio is presently 91.46%.

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud services and modern data centers; modern workplace solutions, including digital workspace, collaboration, enterprise networks, systems management, and printing; security solutions comprising cloud and network security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, and security monitoring and analytics; data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence and customer management; and connectivity solutions comprising IT-OT networking, and software-defined and wireless networks.

