David Lucchese Sells 50,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. 638,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after acquiring an additional 157,580 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 262.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 122,986 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Everi in the second quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Everi by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 55,640 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everi in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

