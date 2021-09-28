Davis R M Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $444.34 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $445.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

