Davis R M Inc. Buys 291 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

