Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2021

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,413 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 346.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

