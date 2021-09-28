Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Quaker Chemical worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $247.96 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $173.97 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

