Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $131.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.24.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

