Davis R M Inc. Sells 13 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $875.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $552.37 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $901.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $857.30. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

