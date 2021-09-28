Davis R M Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,322,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,385,000 after buying an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $408.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $408.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

