Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Deciphera got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) in May 2020. The company successfully launched Qinlock and the drug has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera also completed enrollment in the phase III INTRIGUE study in second-line GIST patients. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates, including vimseltinib, rebastinib and DCC-3116. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCPH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,267,000 after purchasing an additional 75,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 372.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,902 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.