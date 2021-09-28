Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $70,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 21.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

