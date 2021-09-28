Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.47.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 964,034 shares of company stock valued at $94,743,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after buying an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.