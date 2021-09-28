Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.47.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 964,034 shares of company stock valued at $94,743,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after buying an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after buying an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.