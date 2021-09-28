Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$505 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DXLG. TheStreet upgraded Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

DXLG opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.55. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 137.94% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.