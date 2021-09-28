Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 53.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,663 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $40,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $259,399.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 782,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,685,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 3,208 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $98,293.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,455.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,940,345. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

