Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,931 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.17% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $38,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,463,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGIO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.58. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

