Deutsche Bank AG Has $44.48 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Duke Realty worth $44,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,154,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after purchasing an additional 398,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.