Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 3,940 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Masimo were worth $35,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in Masimo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Masimo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 19.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Masimo by 34.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $275.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.09. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $288.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.