Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 527,304 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of KE worth $36,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth $302,000. abrdn plc raised its position in KE by 3.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,554,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in KE by 321.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in KE by 664.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and a PE ratio of 48.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.