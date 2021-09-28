Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,081 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.67% of Varonis Systems worth $41,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.39 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,899,220 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

