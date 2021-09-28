Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Borse AG is an exchange organization. Its product and services portfolio covers securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement and custody to the provision of market data and the development and operation of electronic trading systems. The company collects, refines, and provides data related to prices and trading revenues, indices, master data and statistics, and macroeconomic data, as well as involves in index development. It also develops, implements, and operates trading and settlement systems; and provides various information technology services. As an international central securities depository it provides global clearing and custody services for the securities industry. In addition, it is responsible for the management, safekeeping and administration of securities deposited. Deutsche Borse AG is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of DBOEY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. 65,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,335. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

