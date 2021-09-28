Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.95 ($8.18).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €6.56 ($7.72) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

