Diamond Market Cap Reaches $7.97 Million (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Diamond has a market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $25,003.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00005243 BTC on major exchanges.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,632,129 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

