Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Gap Up to $5.45

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.63. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 17,580 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $509.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,643,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 253,642 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 125,041 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

