Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Digital Ally stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Digital Ally has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 145.30% and a return on equity of 52.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Ally by 180.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 469,199 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Digital Ally during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.