Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $304.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $304.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the lowest is $303.00 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $70.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 328.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.