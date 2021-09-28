Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $52.24

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and traded as low as $43.15. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $43.24, with a volume of 2,647,132 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period.

