Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.12.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion World Without Waste ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion World Without Waste ETF (NYSEARCA:WWOW) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 11.62% of Direxion World Without Waste ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

