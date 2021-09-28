DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.37.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,213,000 after purchasing an additional 628,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $263.82 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $291.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

