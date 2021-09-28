Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by King Wealth

King Wealth cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. King Wealth’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $142,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,384 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $216.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.58. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

