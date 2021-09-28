DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Stock Price Down 8%

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) shares traded down 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73.60 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 73.60 ($0.96). 41,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 113,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get DP Eurasia alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.