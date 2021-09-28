Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,432 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

