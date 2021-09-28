Drexel Morgan & Co. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Drexel Morgan & Co. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in 3M by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 13.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $181.17. 40,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

