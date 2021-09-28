Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $310,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

AMGN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. The company had a trading volume of 46,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,987. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

