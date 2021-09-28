Drexel Morgan & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 6.0% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.67. The stock had a trading volume of 60,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,201. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.