Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 1,850 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,476,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,204,547,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 536,889 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $118,078,000 after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.39.

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.36. The company had a trading volume of 56,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average is $219.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

