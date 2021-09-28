Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce $88.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.40 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $892.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.