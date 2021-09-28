Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 9,624 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $302,289.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.61. 3,009,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dropbox by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,930,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.